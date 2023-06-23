Two people have been arrested in Lafayette Parish following the discovery of body inside a vehicle.
Investigators arrested 19-year-old Angel Arrellano Cortez and 28-year-old Gerardo Bojoquez Zamora on Thursday morning in connection with the homicide, which occurred near the 300 block of Austin Road, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Cortez and Zamora were each charged with second-degree murder and subsequently booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.