The body found inside a freezer in Arby’s in New Iberia has been identified as a 63-year-old Texas woman.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office identified the body as Nguyet Le, 63, of Texas. No additional information about her cause of death or initial findings were released by the coroner.
Le’s body was found Thursday night around 6:20 p.m. at the restaurant at 1120 East Admiral Doyle Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Investigators confirmed the woman worked at the fast food restaurant.
Despite initially noting the death was suspicious, Capt. Leland Laseter with the New Iberia Police Department said in a Friday statement that no foul play was suspected in Le’s death.