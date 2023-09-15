The body of missing Maurice woman was found Friday after her vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Vermilion Parish, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
The body of 49-year-old Bobbie Jo Saltzman was found four days after her vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Pressley Road near Maurice. She was reported missing Monday morning.
Her remains were transported to Louisiana Forensics for autopsy, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said they could not discuss when and where her body was found and there is an ongoing investigation.
Saltzman's boyfriend, David James Smith, 34, was identified as the driver of the crashed vehicle, VPSO said. He was arrested Thursday night and charged with an alleged hit and run and contempt of court. He was charged again Friday with obstruction of justice.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post he has no bond but their jail booking website puts his bond at $14,500. He is being held at the Vermilion Parish Jail.
Smith has previous arrests in Vermilion Parish including multiple theft charges and a charge for writing worthless checks, according to the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court.
Saltzman's family has created a GoFundMe to assist in funeral expenses.
