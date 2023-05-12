The person found dead Thursday night in the freezer of a New Iberia Arby's was a manager at the restaurant, police said.
According to multiple media reports, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.
However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene said the initial investigation does not point to foul play.