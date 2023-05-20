New Iberia Police have confirmed that a body was Friday on Pershing Street. No other details were provided by police.
The family of the person found, however, confirmed it to be Audrey Fusilier, 86, according to news reports. Fusilier was living with her 45-year-old nephew.
Fusilier’s family said they hadn’t seen her in over a year. Her niece, Theda Spencer, told KLFY she became suspicious after the nephew kept making up excuses when Spencer wanted to come visit. Last week, Spencer called the police to do a wellness check which is how they found her remains.
The nephew, David Fusilier, has been arrested in connection to the death.
Police have not determined if the death was the result of a homicide, as the investigation is in its initial stages.