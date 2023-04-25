A Breaux Bridge child turned 4 years old while hospitalized after being shot just before midnight Monday.
The child was riding in a vehicle with their mother when the vehicle was fired upon at the intersection of Martin and Arnaud streets and the child was injured. The child turned 4 years old at midnight Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this difficult time, and we ask that the community keep them in their hearts and minds as well,” the department said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.