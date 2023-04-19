A Broussard woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband in a Monday murder-suicide, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Girouard Road around 1 p.m. Monday after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Once at the residence, deputies located two people dead inside, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The individuals have been identified as 51-year-old Katherine Babineaux and 53-year-old Eric Babineaux, who were estranged. Court records show the couple initiated divorce proceedings in January.
Investigators determined Eric Babineaux shot his wife before taking his own life, Ponseti said.