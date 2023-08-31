The building that housed the Lafayette Motors on East Convent Street was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the industrial property in the 500 block of East Convent Street at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday and found a fire had begun on the back side of the building and spread to the interior. The fire took firefighters three hours to extinguish, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The space was being used as an automotive repair shop and while firefighters were still confirming what caused the fire, it appeared that open burning had been conducted and was not fully extinguished, Trahan said.