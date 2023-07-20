A Carencro man died Monday after being found unresponsive in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
The man, 51, was found Monday afternoon over a mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead by park visitors on a hike. The hikers signaled to park rangers using a personal locator beacon and began CPR on the man, which park rangers continued along with advanced medical care when they arrived on scene. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the National Park Service.
The man’s name has not been released publicly pending notification of next of kin, the agency said.
The death is under investigation by park staff. His body was recovered by park rangers via a litter carryout and transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office, which is determining the cause of death.
Rangers were assisted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Count EMS, Grand Lake Fire and Classic Air Medical stationed in Steamboat Springs, the National Park Service statement said.