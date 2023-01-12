A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home.
Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Officers determined the driver, 33-year-old Brittany Nicol of Carencro, left the roadway and struck the house. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Nicol was arrested on counts of reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license and driving without insurance, he said. She was also arrested on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.
Toxicology results are pending, he said.