A Carencro woman was killed in a head-on crash on the I-49 Frontage Road Monday morning.
Maria B. Felton, 59, was driving north on the NW frontage road of I-49 in a 2015 Infiniti QX60 when a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup heading south, driven by Branden Lundy of Morgan City, crossed the centerline and struck Felton’s Infiniti head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Gatehouse Drive. Investigators are still determining what caused Lundy to cross the centerline.
Felton was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries. Lundy and a passenger in his pickup were both wearing seatbelts and suffered moderate injuries, Gossen said.
Whether impairment played a role in the crash is unknown. Blood samples have been collected and submitted for analysis. Charges in the crash are pending, the trooper said.