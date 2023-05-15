All scheduled sports tournaments at Pelican Park in Carencro have been canceled until further notice after the complex’s main building suffered heavy damage in a Sunday morning fire.
Carencro firefighters responded to the sports complex at 110 Softball Drive just before 6 a.m. Sunday and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the three-story building. Firefighters, with help from the Lafayette, Scott and Duson fire departments, were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, though it took several hours to extinguish all hotspots, Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said in a statement.
The fire was contained to the concession stand, which suffered severe damage, but the extreme heat compromised the structural integrity of the second floor. The bar and offices on the upper floors also suffered smoke damage, Mouton said.
No players or spectators were present when the fire started; an employee who was setting up the complex for a softball tournament discovered the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to because of the intense heat and flames. The employee was uninjured, the fire chief said.
Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire started in a storage room and was an accident.
The park is closed because of the fire and all tournaments are canceled until further notice.