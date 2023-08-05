One of the victims of an overnight shooting on South General Marshall Street that seriously injured two Lafayette police officers has died, according to a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred at 2:14 a.m. after the officers to calls reporting a fight in the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street, according to a Lafayette Police Department news release.
Three other people were also injured in the gunfire, including an adult female and two children, according to a statement from LPSO. One of the children later died at the hospital. The suspect was also wounded. The other victims remain in critical condition and are continuing to receive medical treatment.
"Officers were engaged in gunfire by the suspect," police said in a news release. "The suspect was able to fire gunshots upon and strike two uniformed LPD Officers."
A third Lafayette police officer returned fire.
Police detained a suspect, who is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Both officers were shot multiple times. One was initially listed as being in critical condition, but police have since update the officers condition to be "stable." Both officers are in stable condition, the department said.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, investigators encourage them to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This is a developing story.