The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing boater who set off from a boat launch in Vermilion Parish Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since.
Matt Montz, 53, launched his 26-foot crab boat from the Maxie Pierce boat launch in the intercoastal waterways with intentions of retrieving crab boats in Vermilion Bay. His last known contact was at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.
In a statement to KATC, Montz’s family said they went to the boat launch to search for him around 8 p.m. Tuesday after he did not respond to repeated phone calls and text messages from family. Family members contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office after finding his trailer in the parking lot.
Rescue crafts and local fishermen began searching the area where his phone was last located, while the U.S. Coast Guard deployed aircraft with thermal imaging to locate the 53-year-old, the family said.
His boat, described by the Coast Guard as a 26-foot vessel with a white fiberglass hull and blue top, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a friend, the family said in a statement. The boat was still running and in gear. The search remains active and the family said it’s believed Montz is on foot, per KATC.
Anyone with information about Montz’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard at 504-365-2544.