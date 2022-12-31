According to authorities, a couple was arrested by St. Landry Parish Government investigators on animal cruelty charges.
On Thursday St. Landry Parish Animal Control was contacted about a possible animal neglect case on White Oak Road in Washington.
Upon arrival of the scene, a detective observed around 15 horses, nine of which “were severely malnourished and neglected” and one horse had an “an open infection” on its face, officials say.
Animals were seized and taken into custody of the St. Landry Animal control shelter, where they will be nursed back to health.
Both husband and wife, Rigoberto Martinez-Gonzales, 51, and Sharon Martinez, 51, from Washington, were charged with nine counts each of simple cruelty to animals.