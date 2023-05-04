The six women who make up the police social services section of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are a force to be reckoned with.
They take their work — keeping victims of domestic abuse safe — seriously. A major part of that involves keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
“We are very, very effective in our approach,” said Lt. Valerie Martinez-Jordan, who noted it’s no coincidence the entire section is made up of women.
These women don’t knock on doors and raid homes in search of guns, but they do track those who have been served with protective orders and explain to them how, by law, they must remove all guns from their home.
They currently are following about 400 individuals with protective orders, 620 with domestic violence convictions and 1,340 with federal prohibitions.
Since 2018, they’ve removed more than 250 firearms from the hands of domestic abusers.
Members of the Department of Justice even visited earlier this year to see how this female-driven program is making a difference in a state known for poor outcomes for victims of domestic violence.
But the work of these women could be in jeopardy after a federal appeals court ruled in February in favor of gun rights for domestic abusers, saying a federal law prohibiting those with protective orders against them from owning firearms is unconstitutional. The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to decide whether it will take up the case by the end of June.
Louisiana officers are able to enforce a similar state law meant to protect victims of domestic violence, but if the The Supreme Court decides to hear the case, it could rule all such laws are unconstitutional.
Scope of the problem
Louisiana had the second-highest rate of women killed by men in 2017, with more than half of the victims being killed by intimate partners. Firearms were used in 70% of those cases, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In 2021, Louisiana’s rate of women murdered by men had fallen to the fifth-highest rank.
“The impact of the law, I believe, is pretty dramatic,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. “And the fact that since this law has been in effect and we’ve enforced it, we have not had a domestic homicide by firearm by a prohibited possessor.”
It’s hard to quantify the impact of the work happening in Lafourche Parish — difficult to measure the number of injuries and murders that may have been prevented by the removal of guns from the hands of domestic abusers.
Webre said the way protective orders are viewed has changed thanks to the law and how it is enforced.
“People now don’t look at a protective order as just a piece of paper,” Webre said. “They realize that this is a piece of paper that has very real and severe consequences attached to it.”
Between 1,200 and 1,500 victims of domestic violence encounter the police service services section of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office each year.
Some survivors have been so impacted by the services that they’ve applied to and now work for the Sheriff’s Office.
It’s a lot easier to trust someone who is vulnerable and can relate in some way, said LPSO counselor and domestic abuse survivor Amy Devincent.
“Women come in,” she said. “And there’s a lightbulb moment: It’s not just happening to me.”
Although Webre admits everything is “in a state of flux” concerning the federal law, he said his agency will continue to enforce the state law unless it’s declared invalid or is repealed.
“There’s a bit of a misconception that everyone wants to try to defeat the law and not cooperate,” Webre said. “Our experience has been that more people than not do cooperate, but when you do have that person who is belligerent, noncompliant or attempts to purchase a weapon — what we call ‘lie and try’ — they bring themselves under the criminal justice system with a criminal charge.”
How the team works
Martinez-Jordan is the heart and soul of the police social services section of the Sheriff’s Office.
In the unmarked, unassuming building in downtown Thibodaux where the division is located, she points to a towering pile of car seats, strollers, playpens, diapers and formula in the office.
Domestic abusers will often use children as a form of manipulation over an intimate partner, she explained, so something as simple as not having an extra car seat or a stroller can be the difference between a victim deciding to break free or stay trapped in an abusive environment. Something as simple as changing the locks on a house or installing motion-activated lights and cameras can be what keeps a victim safe from an abuser.
These are all services offered free of charge through the police social services office.
“It’s small services, but they’re very impactful whenever you’re on the receiving end,” Martinez-Jordan said.
The building operates as much like a home as it does an office — for both victims of domestic violence and the deputies who work with them.
There are toys, books and a computer workstation for those in need of services. There’s almost always a jigsaw puzzle in progress on the breakroom table.
“This is our ‘we-had-to-respond-to-a-rape, we-had-to-respond-to-a-child-who-had-been-beaten and how-do-we-decompress, how-do-we-destress’ space,” Martinez-Jordan said.
Someone is always available to answer a call or welcome someone in because “you can’t just let the phone ring.”
If someone needs a ride to testify in court, a deputy can make that happen.
“If she says ‘I don’t want my neighbors to know,’ we’ll pick them up in unmarked vehicles with no uniform,” Martinez-Jordan said. “It’s so simple, but monumental. It’s not your traditional policing.”
Connecting with victims
Martinez-Jordan’s passion for helping domestic violence victims is deeply personal. She’s both a survivor of domestic abuse and has lost a loved one to domestic homicide.
She shares her own story and the story of her niece as often as possible.
She said her father, who she now refers to only by his first name Lee, abused drugs and alcohol and would regularly beat and rape her, her siblings and her mom. The family did not turn to law enforcement, in part, because her mother was an undocumented immigrant.
Martinez-Jordan would eventually escape her Colorado home as often as possible by working at a Sonic Drive-In as a young teenager and later moving in with her boyfriend by the age of 16.
“He saved my life,” Martinez-Jordan said. “Then he became the monster.”
She didn’t notice some of the early warning signs of domestic abuse in her first marriage.
She didn’t call the police until he hit her. Her ex-husband was charged with domestic violence, and she filled out a protective order that required him to move out of the home and filed for divorce.
Martinez-Jordan would meet another man online and begin dating him. Even after he moved from Louisiana to Colorado to live with her and her two daughters, her ex-husband would interfere in their relationship. One day, after he showed up to take his daughters out, her ex-husband hit her in the face in front of her boyfriend.
That’s when Martinez-Jordan decided to leave Colorado with her daughters and boyfriend for Louisiana, where her new boyfriend helped her get a job at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a deputy.
Her 2001 arrival and close work with Capt. Carla Beck would eventually transform the way the agency handles domestic abuse complaints and even spark change throughout the state.
Even so, Martinez-Jordan would feel completely powerless after her own niece was stabbed to death in 2015 by her boyfriend in Colorado.
Above her desk are photos and tributes to Phenia Martinez, who was just 26 years old when she was killed.
“I had to battle with that,” Martinez-Jordan said. “I let her die.”
She uses her niece’s story when training officers on how to handle domestic violence calls and the importance of enforcing laws meant to protect victims. And she uses it when talking to victims herself.
One woman Martinez-Jordan encountered in the course of her work had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness by her romantic partner. She showed the woman pictures of her niece’s funeral on her phone.
“I was no longer a lieutenant trying to interview or question somebody,” Martinez-Jordan said. “It was now Valerie talking to this woman.”
She gave her a stark warning: “‘This is going to be your mother. This is going to be how you die.’”
The woman decided to press charges against the man who eventually was prosecuted.
Sharing knowledge
Domestic abusers have long been prohibited from owning guns under federal law, but most cities and states don’t have structures in place to actually remove guns from abusers.
In 2009, Martinez-Jordan started a firearm retrieval program at the Sheriff’s Office to remove guns from those who are the subject of a restraining order or who have been convicted of domestic abuse.
The Sheriff’s Office at the time had no authority to actually remove guns from the hands of abusers. Instead, the office took an educational approach by sending letters notifying people with convictions that they couldn’t have guns and ammunition and offering them a way to give those to a third party.
A triple homicide in 2013 inspired legislation at the state level aimed at prohibiting guns for abusers. In that case, a nurse with multiple protective orders suffocated and drowned his wife in nearby Terrebonne Parish then shot five people in Lafourche Parish.
Martinez-Jordan and the sheriff worked with leaders in the South Louisiana United Way to draft the legislation, but the bill, which became law in 2014, did not include a divesting process to ensure domestic abusers got rid of guns.
That didn’t come until 2018, when the state legislature unanimously passed 27 laws designed to protect domestic abuse victims.
“In very few cases are we taking weapons,” Webre said. “The law just requires divestiture, which means you can no longer possess guns. You don’t lose ownership; it still belongs to you. You just can’t possess it.”
Much of what the Sheriff’s Office does is explain the law to those who are the subject of protective orders or who have been convicted of domestic abuse. They provide ways for individuals to comply, which includes selling the weapons, asking a friend or family member to take them, or asking a gun dealer or law enforcement agency to take possession until it can legally be returned.
“You think of women as being soft, nurturing,” said Maj. Renée Brinkley Scott of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. “These women are so level-headed. They’re very matter of fact: I’m not here for conflict. I’m here, and this is what I’m doing.”
Martinez-Jordan leads 20 hours domestic violence training to prospective officers and an annual refresher course for staff that’s well above the state requirement. It’s a favorite among participants.
“They always say they learned a lot,” said Capt. Kevin Johnson, training director of the Sheriff’s Office. “They’re able to relate to it in a way because of the way Valerie shares her story.”
Not every law enforcement agency was as quick as the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to embrace the ability to remove guns from the hands of domestic abusers.
Martinez-Jordan has trained more than 2,000 officers around the state on how they can do it more effectively.
In Lafourche, when a protective order hits her inbox, the information is immediately entered into a database.
“Watch how fast we do it here,” she said.
Officers working in the field can see the details of the protective order for the individual within minutes. Should law enforcement encounter the person with a weapon, they’ll be ready to act. They’ll also begin the process of contacting the individual to explain options for divestiture of weapons.
Dep. Monica Macomber, domestic violence specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, survived physical and sexual abuse as a child and emotional abuse as an adult. Now, she maintains a database of those forbidden from carrying weapons and keeps a pair of pink handcuffs on her belt.
Although many people cooperate when approached by the sheriff’s deputies, some become angry that a woman is asking for their guns.
“That’s why people get mad,” Martinez-Jordan said. “It hurts their ego more when women come and take them.”