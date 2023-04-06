A Crowley High School student was arrested Thursday after investigators say the teen left a threatening note that caused a school lockdown.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the high school after a note claiming the school would be “shot up” on Thursday was discovered on a staff member’s desk while school arrivals were happening, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The school was placed on lockdown as the department’s tactical response unit and other deputies cleared the school of potential threats. A student suspect was identified and the juvenile was arrested on a count of terrorizing.