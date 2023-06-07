A Crowley man was arrested on a murder charge after investigators say he provided illicit drugs to a fellow inmate, which led to his death.
Tyrone Vanketih Robinson, 35, of Crowley, was arrested Tuesday on a count of second-degree murder after an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Acadia Parish Jail in June 2022. An autopsy determined the inmate, who was not named by law enforcement, had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Investigators allege Robinson provided the deceased man with illegal narcotics, which were smuggled into the jail, shortly before his death. The man had been incarcerated for several months prior to his death, the release said.