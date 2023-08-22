A Crowley woman was killed after a broken-down vehicle was struck from behind in Acadia Parish on Sunday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on La. 367 near Max Road. Kentaysia J. Wildridge, 21, of Crowley, and another passenger were standing near the disabled Ford Fusion when the crash happened. The Ford Fusion was stopped in the northbound lane and had emergency flashers activated, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The disabled vehicle was struck from behind by a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 22-year-old Justice James of Eunice. Wildridge and the other pedestrian were struck when James collided with the Ford Fusion, he said.
Wildridge was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A child was secured in a child seat in the back of the Ford Fusion and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Gossen said.
James was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered only minor injuries and refused medical attention. She submitted a breath sample, which indicated no alcohol in her system, and showed no signs of impairment, the trooper’s statement said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.