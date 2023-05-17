A Charenton woman has been arrested after a bicyclist was struck and killed in New Iberia on May 1.
Rushara Shawnae Richard, 36, was arrested on counts of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, obstruction of justice, failure to report a crash and driving under suspension after police say she fatally struck 45-year-old Jeremiah Wood while he was biking in the 1700 block of Center Street, New Iberia Police Department Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Richard was arrested Monday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. May 1. Wood was struck from behind by a 2018 maroon Kia Optima and was thrown from the bicycle. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.