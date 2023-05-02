The New Iberia Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a fatal crash on Center Street early Monday.
Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Center Street around 12:37 a.m. Monday and found Acadian Ambulance responders providing care to a male victim. The man ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
The victim has not been identified by law enforcement.
Investigators determined the man was biking north on Center Street, also known as La. 14, when he was struck from behind by a maroon Kia Optima, which then fled the scene. The bicyclist had proper bike lighting but was not wearing a helmet.
Detectives have identified the suspect vehicle as a 2018 maroon Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate 258EYF, he said.
The vehicle is registered to a Charenton woman. The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side and its passenger side mirror broke off. Investigators are trying to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, Laseter said.
Anyone with information about the crash or the involved driver is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.