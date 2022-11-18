Two Acadiana men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on La. 14 at Leleux Road.
John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road when he reached the road’s intersection with La. 14. Young then proceeded to cross both of the highway’s eastbound lanes and enter the westbound lanes without yielding, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, was driving westbound on La. 14 in a 2012 GMC 2500 pickup and struck Young’s Cherokee on the passenger side as he entered the road.
Duplantis was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. Young was wearing a seatbelt but also suffered fatal injuries, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, the statement said.