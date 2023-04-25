A 75-year-old Lafayette man has been identified as the victim in a fatal Tuesday morning crash on Moss Street.
Lafayette police investigators determined 75-year-old Thomas Green was driving north in the 3200 block of Moss Street at a high speed when he lost control and veered across five travel lanes. Green’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle that was traveling south in the outside lane, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Green died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash. The second driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit, Green said.