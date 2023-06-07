One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway Wednesday after the driver had a suspected medical episode, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
The crash happened in the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 10:45 a.m. when a northbound vehicle hit the curb and ran off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then backed onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway and continued to drive headed south.
The vehicle next crossed both southbound lanes, struck the curb on the west side of the road and went off the road, coming to a stop after striking a tree, Lafayette Police Det. Ken Handy said in a statement.
The driver and an unrestrained passenger in the back seat were both transported to a local hospital. The passenger, 82-year-old Abdul Shamsuddin of Youngsville, died from his injuries, Handy said.
The driver submitted a voluntary blood test; the results are pending, Handy said. Investigators suspect the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash. The crash remains under investigation, he said.