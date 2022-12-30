An accidental fire left a Lafayette homeowner displaced this week.
Lafayette firefighters said the fire was reported in the 200 block of Byron Street at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor who was working on his vehicle noticed flames in the window of the dwelling across the street.
He knocked on the owner’s bedroom window to alert the male occupant, 67. The owner left the home without injury.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported flames were venting from a front window of the home. Emergency crews entered the dwelling and contained the fire to one room.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control but the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The homeowner had no insurance, firefighters said. Red Cross provided initial assistance to the resident.
Fire officials said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. The owner had plugged multiple items in an extension cord including a small space heater.