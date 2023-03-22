Louisiana State Police investigators have turned over the case of missing Lafayette woman Ella Goodie to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for State Police’s Troop D, said the case was turned over to Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight’s office March 17. Goodie’s case was reclassified as a homicide about two months after her disappearance on March 9, 2022, when she was last seen while taking a rideshare client to Texas.
Senegal said the referral means all evidence collected in the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office, where prosecutors will assess the evidence and the case in totality and determine if enough probable cause exists to bring charges in the case.
Investigators have not divulged what evidence has been collected in the case.
There has only been one person of interest named in the case: Brandon Francisco, the client Goodie was driving to Texas. Francisco was arrested in Missouri on March 25, one week before Goodie’s missing vehicle, a 2012 Audi Q5, was found by police in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was arrested on warrants for missed court dates in an unrelated trial.
Francisco is currently in state prison related to that case, after pleading guilty in October to attempted second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, KALB in Alexandria reported.
The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office to determine the status of Goodie’s case.
Family, friends and community members gathered on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance to bring renewed attention to Goodie’s case. Loved ones described Goodie as encouraging, loyal, a dedicated mother to her two children and a travel lover, and said until her body is found, they’ll continue to maintain hope that she is alive and will return home.