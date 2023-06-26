An Estherwood alderwoman and her husband have been fired from their positions at the village’s police department after allegations surfaced that led to their arrests Friday.
Alderwoman Emily Mire, a captain for the police department, and her husband, Sgt. Greg Mire, were fired Friday after criminal allegations were made against them and the investigation was turned over to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for investigation, the Estherwood Police Department said in a statement on Friday.
The couple was subsequently arrested by the sheriff’s office.
Booking records from the Acadia Parish Jail show Emily Mire was arrested on counts of misdemeanor false imprisonment, misdemeanor cyberstalking and felony obstruction of justice: evidence tampering while Greg Mire was arrested on counts of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony obstruction of justice: evidence tampering and misdemeanor cyberstalking.
Greg Mire remained in jail as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, per the Acadia Parish Jail’s online roster.
Emily Mire was first elected as a village alderwoman in 2018 and was re-elected to a second term in November, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. She currently serves as the village’s mayor pro-tem.
In a re-election pamphlet shared to her Facebook, Emily Mire highlighted her work as a 12-year volunteer with the Estherwood Police Department and as a 22-year volunteer firefighter with Acadia Parish Fire District #5.