A Eunice man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in a fatal 2022 shooting.
After 15 minutes of deliberation, a St. Landry Parish jury found 36-year-old Leonard Miller guilty of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 36-year-old Clarence Mitchell of Eunice, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a statement.
Mitchell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 100 block of Bradley Street just outside Eunice around 1:30 p.m. on April 12. Mitchell was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to another area medical facility, where he died, police said.
Miller was arrested the following day on Woodrow Street in Lafayette.
Evidence presented at trial showed Miller ambushed Mitchell with a shotgun while he was driving, Pitre said. The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Laura Signorelli and Katie Ryan.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 9, the district attorney said.
“In the wake of recent shootings, this speedy verdict sends a message that our community and our office will not tolerate violent crimes committed in St. Landry Parish,” Pitre said in the statement.