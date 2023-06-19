The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning homicide in the Eunice area, according to a statement from the department.
SLPSO received a phone call from the Eunice Police Department at 1:41 a.m. advising a male subject called them stated he and his friend had been shot at and his friend was in the car with a gunshot wound in the head. Deputies, along with Eunice police officers located the vehicle near the Acadiana Medical Center just outside the city limits.
The driver, 27-year-old Delridge Isaiah Robinson of Eunice, died from his injuries, according to the statement. Medical center staff reported the caller who had advised law enforcement of the shooting had been picked up and left the area.
Shortly thereafter, Eunice Police responded to another shooting complaint. It is possible that the two shootings are related, and the sheriff's office and the Eunice Police Department are working together on the cases.