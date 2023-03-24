Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef has extended a citywide curfew for the city of Eunice, according to a statement from the department.
LeBouef said the curfew is from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. It started Thursday and will continue until further notice.
"The curfew is set in place to promote public safety as investigations continue into the recent shootings that have occured in Eunice," the chief said in a statement. "The curfew is not to interfere with anyone attempting to get to work, school, go to the grocery store, or for emergencies. If anyone is out there driving, riding a bicycle, walking, or by any other means, on the streets or public property between these hours without a legitimate reason for being there and the officers have probable cause, they will be stopped, identified, and documented."
Officers also will have "zero tolerance" for enforcement of the city's curfew for minors, according to the statement.
"Parents will also be held accountable, as the ordinance states. Chief LeBouef and Mayor Fontenot are in discussions to have the current ordinance amended to reflect a change in the hours of curfew."
The current curfew is between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The extended curfew hours follow a shooting Monday afternoon in which 42-year-old Carl J. Vigers was killed outside a Eunice apartment complex. Three young men — ages 15, 17 and 21 — have been charged.