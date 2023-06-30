Three Eunice residents were arrested after holding an Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy captive while he was following up on an investigation.
The deputy was visiting an Acadia Parish residence Tuesday for follow-up work on a criminal investigation when he was approached by an armed resident who took his service weapon and with the help of two others held the deputy captive, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The deputy convinced his captors to release him after nearly an hour.
The suspects -- 40-year-old Tyson Perry, 39-year-old Laurie Vasseur and 39-year-old Seth Vuillemont, all of Eunice – were taken into custody in a joint effort between the Louisiana State Police and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s tactical response units.
Once in custody, investigators executed search warrants on the property and recovered 25 weapons and what is believed to be an explosive device, the sheriff’s office said.
Perry was booked on counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a peace office, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and disarming a peace officer.
Vasseur was booked on counts of principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment and principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Vuillemont was booked on counts of principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer and sex offender registration violations.