Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings.
Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline, was booked on seven counts of assault by drive by shooting, two counts of illegal discharge of a weapon, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of intimidating a witness.
The charges stem from two December shootings; they occurred on Melody Drive southeast of Crowley and Abby Duson Road near Egan, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.
“Both matters are separate incidents, however the same suspect was involved in both incidents,” Gibson said.
LeJeune is accused of shooting Dec. 17 into a house on Melody Drive that was occupied by two people. No one was injured during this shooting and police described it as domestic in nature.
The second incident occurred on Dec. 23 on Abbey Duson Road. LeJeune is accused of shooting at a residence that was occupied by five people. No one was injured. Police say it was a dispute between landlord and tenant.
Authorities said LeJeune attempted to intimidate a witness and obstructed justice by discarding evidence involved in these cases.
Bail has been set at $125,000 on all charges and LeJeune remains incarcerated at this time, authorities said.