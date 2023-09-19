April Daley works just two blocks away from the small, lone-standing apartment in the Lloyd Oaks public housing complex where her mother, Sherry Vincent, had been living for the past 12 years. Daley would regularly visit her 75-year-old mother, who always told her to get on her way home before it got dark.
So when she received several calls from her mother on the evening of July 5, Daley was alarmed. After hearing her mother say her name and not much else, she knew something wasn’t right. She called the police and got on her way to check on Vincent.
What she found was a gruesome scene. Vincent was badly injured, in what she told Daley and police had been a break-in and assault, in the process of which the assailant had hit the disabled woman in the head with a clawhammer, stating his intention to kill her so she couldn’t identify him later on, according to family members’ accounts. Two weeks later, on July 19, Vincent died in a Lafayette hospital.
Two months after her death, there has been no arrest and police have provided little information to the public about the incident or potential suspects. Vincent’s family says authorities didn’t do enough to protect her and other elderly residents of the housing complex, which has sat largely vacated and without repairs since it was damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta, and is scheduled to be torn down.
“They both failed her,” Daley said of the housing authority, which manages the public housing units, and the Lake Charles Police Department, which is the lead agency investigating the attack.
Living conditions at the public housing complex have been difficult since the storms and residents have long expressed concerns about safety, especially as squatters moved into condemned units left behind by evacuated residents. Repairs were few and far between, with the housing authority citing delayed payments of FEMA funds and a legal battle with its insurance company as the reasons why more repairs hadn’t been performed over the span of three years.
For Vincent’s family, that argument holds little water. “They had enough funds to at least put a fence,” Daley said, referring to a broken fence behind her mother’s housing unit that separated the vacant Dixy Drive housing complex from the portion of the public housing units where some elderly residents remain.
When asked about repairs and increased security features, like regular patrols by a private security company, Lake Charles Housing Authority Director Ben Taylor once again cited financial constraints.
“We checked the prices,” Taylor said in reference to hiring private security to patrol the area. “The cost is unbelievable.”
Following the incident, Taylor pointed out, several street lights in the area, which are owned and maintained by Entergy, were fixed.
The housing authority, in partnership with the city, applied and was recently approved for a $40 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will be leveraged to transform the footprint of the public housing complex into a large-scale mixed-income development.
The plans were received with skepticism by the remaining residents, including Vincent, who didn’t want to leave their residences and feared the relocation process. Despite her growing concerns about safety in the neighborhood, Daley said her mother didn’t want to relocate. “That was her safe place,” she said of the one-bedroom apartment.
While many elderly residents were reluctant to move, complaints about a lack of safety were common among the remaining residents, as they were in many other parts of the city following the storms.
“After the storms, vacant structures were a concern citywide,” Chief Shawn Caldwell said in an emailed response to questions from The Advocate. Only, unlike many other neighborhoods, little progress has been made since.
Daley said she understands the plans the city and housing authority have for the neighborhood. “But that’s five years out,” she said. More should have been done to protect her mother and her neighbors in the meantime, Daley argues.
Police didn’t confirm whether the frequency of patrols in the area had been increased since the storms or following the attack on Vincent. “As time allows between calls, officers patrol areas of concern within their assigned beats,” Caldwell said. “If residents have a safety concern it is imperative that they notify the police.”
And while Daley said the family is satisfied with the work of the homicide detective who has been put on her mother’s case after she died, she and other family members feel that police botched the initial stages of the investigation and failed to protect the public from an assailant on the loose.
For example, they point out, the murder weapon hasn’t been found. Police, family members who were at the scene of the crime the night of the incident say, didn’t check trash cans, despite regular trash collection being scheduled for the next day. Police have not released a suspect description to the public, outside of what family members disclosed to local media outlets.
“Once all investigative avenues are exhausted, or if there is immediate concern for public safety, any relevant information is released,” Caldwell said. Police have repeatedly stated that they did not believe there was a threat to the public at large and have cited concerns over the privacy of the victim as the reason for not releasing any information to the public until 10 days after the incident, after receiving a request from a local TV station.
Family members expressed concerns that police failed to take the assault seriously before Vincent’s death and missed opportunities to find the perpetrator as a result. If it weren’t for those missed steps, Daley said, “whoever this person is would probably already be caught.”