On the fifth day since the Youngsville teen went missing, family members and volunteers gathered in New Iberia to search for 18-year-old Javion Batiste.
A large crowd lit candles for a brief prayer Thursday under the hot sun and darkening skies. Dirt bikes and four-wheeler engines revved in preparation for the search, while individuals gather around Nichole Jagneaux, Batiste’s mother, who has been out searching every day since he went missing around 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re searching for Javion, we will not stop until we find him,” Batiste's aunt, Delondrea Batiste said. “We will be here every day until he is located.”
According to a statement Jagneaux posted on social media, Batiste drove to New Iberia on Saturday to meet a friend.
Batiste’s car, a 2000 Buick Regal, was found Monday in a cane field near Cobb Street and St. Jude Avenue in New Iberia. That is where his family said his last known phone ping was located. It is also where the family has continued their search.
Batiste’s grandmother Cynthia Batiste said she does not know the friend he was going to meet and that he had no other reason to go to New Iberia.
“If he wasn’t at his job, he was playing the little games he had. He just graduated, he would go to school half a day, change clothes and go to work,” Cynthia Batiste said.
His aunt and grandmother said Batiste is a good person, who stayed home most of the time, rarely venturing out unless it was for work or visiting family members. He graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School in May, and spent his days working at a pizza restaurant, they said.
“Javion was a good child, he did anything for anybody,” Delondrea Batiste said. “I have good memories with my nephew, he was always there for family. He didn't miss a beat.”
When his car was found Monday, the family said they also found strange items inside, though they would not disclose what those items were.
In a KATC report, Jagneaux alluded to foul play and suggested there may have been “gunshots at some point.”
Sgt. Daesha Hughes of the New Iberia Police Department said Thursday that Jagneaux found what she thought were bullet holes on Batiste’s car. However, investigators determined there were no bullet holes in the vehicle.
Hughes confirmed police were looking into Batiste's disappearance, but she would not comment on the investigation.
Delondrea Batiste said the family is concerned police are not doing enough to find the young man. His mother was able to locate the car by tracing an air tag in his vehicle.
Police were not present for Thursday's search.
“We should have had to find the car ourselves.” Delondrea Batiste said. “They’re not taking it seriously because that's not their children, that’s not their cousin. They can do their part, but as a family, we’ll do our part.”
The family is asking anyone who has security or doorbell cameras or facing St. Jude and the sugarcane field or who witnessed anything out of the ordinary to contact the family or police.
Batiste is 5’6’’ and weighs 175-185 pounds with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red basketball shorts and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Batiste, is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-365-8477.