A fatal crash on Interstate 10 claimed the life of Kevin Michael Johnston, 30, of Lafayette, according to the Rayne Police Department. The crash occured shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday near the 86-mile marker, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Johnston was traveling westbound on I-10 when it struck a 2018 GMC Acadia, also traveling westbound.
As Kevin Johnston exited his vehicle onto I-10 after the collision, he was fatally struck by a 2011 Ford Taurus, Rayne Police say.
According to witnesses, Johnston had been driving erratically for several miles before the crash occurred.
It is unclear if impairment or a medical condition was the cause of Johnston’s erratic driving at this time, but a blood toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.
The driver of the Taurus was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a voluntary breath sample, which displayed no alcohol present. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, officials report.