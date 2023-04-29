Police line tape
STAFF FILE PHOTO

One person was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting on Simcoe Street, Lafayette police said. 

Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street shortly after 1 a.m. 

Two people with apparent gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. 

One suffered what police described as a non-life threatening injury and is currently in stable condition. The other person died of their injuries. 

Investigators remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Additional details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 