One person was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting on Simcoe Street, Lafayette police said.
Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street shortly after 1 a.m.
Two people with apparent gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.
One suffered what police described as a non-life threatening injury and is currently in stable condition. The other person died of their injuries.
Investigators remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.