A federal grand jury indicted a former St. Thomas More Catholic High School coach and teacher on three child sex crime charges.
Angel Cardona was indicted Wednesday on two charges of attempted production of child pornography and one count of using a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Cardona was arrested in July and has been held in the Iberia Parish Jail. He is being held without bond and is not fighting that hold, according to court documents.
The indictment alleges the incidents authorities are investigating happened on June 6, July 11 and July 13.
STM school officials told stakeholders in July that federal agents informed the school that a teacher hired for the upcoming school year had been arrested. The arrest makes him ineligible for employment, the email said.
The teacher’s name and the charges were not shared in the email.
But an archival search of STM's website shows an educator named Angel Cardona, who was listed as a world languages instructor, is no longer listed on the school’s faculty and staff page.
Cardona's case is being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, according to a DOJ spokesperson. Anyone with relevant information should call 337-262-6619.
Attempted production of child pornography occurs when someone employs, persuades entices or coerces a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and attempts to do so for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of said contact, according to the indictment.
Using a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity occurs when someone uses a facility and means of interstate commerce to persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor to engage in any sexual activity that could result in a criminal charge.
STM school leaders said they were “not at liberty to discuss the details” but that all hiring protocols had been followed and all background checks were passed and returned “positive reviews by former school administrators and coaches.”
“Since this individual was hired after the last day of school, there was no academic instructional time with student," they wrote in the email. "Furthermore, all assistant coaching responsibilities over the summer were always under the direct observation and supervision of the STM coaching staff, with no complaints, concerns, or incidents reported."
Cardona appears to have been the head football coach at East Jefferson High School for six games in fall 2022 before resigning "due to personal circumstances beyond his control."
Cardona previously coached at T.H. Harris Middle School in Metairie. His other coaching experience came at Antilles High School, an Army base school in Fort Brandon, Puerto Rico.
This is the second time this year a St. Thomas More educator has been fired in relation to a federal criminal investigation.
In April, math teacher and coach Jacob de la Paz was fired after a video circulated online allegedly showing him request that a minor he was tutoring send him a sexual video.