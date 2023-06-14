A fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher and coach is set to go to trial in September after he was accused of asking a teenager to send him a sexual video.
Jacob de la Paz was indicted last month on a federal charge of attempted production of child pornography. His trial is set to begin Sept. 25 before Lafayette-based Federal Judge David Ayo, according to court documents. It is expected to last four days, not including jury selection.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to that charge.
de la Paz is accused of attempting to employ, use, persuade, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating a visual depiction of said conduct, knowing and having reason to believe that the depiction would be transported or transmitted using any means or facility of interstate commerce, according to court documents.
He was fired from STM and arrested in April after a video circulated on social media of him allegedly requesting a minor send him a sexual video. The Louisiana Department of Education also has suspended his teaching license.
De la Paz is accused of sending a 17-year-old girl he tutored a video asking that she film herself performing sexual acts. Agents contend de le Paz sent the video Jan. 12 and they were made aware of the video in April.
Investigators confirmed the existence of the video and a second video sent by de la Paz, depicting a white male masturbating, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent said during an earlier hearing. De la Paz’s face was not shown in the second video; investigators executed a search warrant at de la Paz’s home and confirmed the room shown in the videos is a match for his bedroom.
The agent said investigators also confirmed with the minor that she shared a sexual video with de la Paz on Jan. 14, in response to his prompting.
The videos and other messages were sent via Facebook messenger and the agent testified the teen informed investigators that de la Paz instructed her to delete their messages routinely because he was concerned about them being discovered.
It is not the first time de la Paz has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. While working as a teacher in 2017 in Arkansas, he was accused of texting with a 17-year-old student about a future relationship, their love and keeping their feelings concealed from others, according to disciplinary documents.
Arkansas state’s Professional Licensure Standards Board Ethics Subcommittee initially recommended permanent revocation of his license, but after two rounds of appeals, the state Board of Education voted in 2019 to place him on a three-year probation, with the requirement he undergo training.
De la Paz was already employed at North Vermilion High School when the 2019 decision was made.
Acadiana Advocate reporter Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.