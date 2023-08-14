A fire caused damage at Pete’s on Johnston Street Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the sports grill at 3903 Johnston Street at 2:37 p.m. after a fire originated outside the restaurant near where a grease vat was housed. The fire spread up the building's exterior to the attic space, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The fire was out as of 3:15 p.m. Monday and no injuries were reported.
The fire caused damage to both the exterior and interior of the business, Trahan said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.