Pete's Fire 1.jpeg

A grease trap caught on fire and caused damage to the exterior and interior of Pete's sports grill at 3903 Johnston Street on Monday, August 14, 2023.

 Claire Taylor

A fire caused damage at Pete’s on Johnston Street Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the sports grill at 3903 Johnston Street at 2:37 p.m. after a fire originated outside the restaurant near where a grease vat was housed. The fire spread up the building's exterior to the attic space, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The fire was out as of 3:15 p.m. Monday and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to both the exterior and interior of the business, Trahan said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

