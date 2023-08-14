While arresting an Arnaudville man for a February mobile home fire, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators found a woman being held against her will.
On Feb. 24, St. Landry Fire District #1 responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of 8th Avenue in Krotz Springs. No one was injured, but a family pet was killed.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined an intentional fire was set in the living room and identified 68-year-old Nathaniel Carry, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, as the suspected arsonist, a statement said.
On Friday, agents went to arrest Carry at his Arnaudville home and found a 30-year-old woman inside who claimed she had been held there against her will for over a week and had been subjected to physical and sexual abuse. The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the agency said.
Carry was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on one count each of human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a Schedule II substance, and on a fugitive warrant for a count of simple arson, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The 68-year-old was additionally booked on two unrelated warrants out of Krotz Springs.
Anyone with information about the woman’s trafficking is asked to contact the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline at 1-800-434-8007.