The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case.
Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a handcuffed inmate in the stomach in the “cop room” at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center while preparing to book the man in late November 2020.
Criminal charges were considered but declined by a grand jury in May. Estrada’s appeal was placed on hold until the criminal matter was resolved.
Ahead of Wednesday’s planned hearing, Estrada’s attorney Allyson Melancon filed a motion asking board member Kenneth Boudreaux to recuse himself or for the board to recuse him because Boudreaux discussed Estrada’s case on his radio show before his board appointment in August.
Melancon argued that Boudreaux’s statements on the show were biased against Estrada and his participation would be biased and “create, at the very minimum, the appearance of impropriety and deprive Estrada of the imperative of fairness.”
Boudreaux refused to recuse himself from the case.
He said he was first made aware of the motion by a family member who read about the requested recusal in a story from The Acadiana Advocate. Boudreaux said he did not acquire a copy of the motion until Tuesday; the document was not included in a packet with other hearing documents he collected before Thanksgiving, he said.
The board chose to delay hearing the motion so that Boudreaux has adequate time to prepare.
Had Boudreaux been involuntarily recused, the board would have lacked a quorum to continue the meeting because member Christina Olivier was absent.
Also at issue Wednesday were subpoenas Boudreaux issued in the case and whether the board and its members have the power to issue subpoenas independently of the parties involved in appeals cases. Board attorney Candice Hattan, citing the board’s rules, argued the board does, while Melancon and Lafayette Consolidated Government attorney Michael Corry argued they did not.
Melancon and Corry jointly sought to squash the subpoenas in a motion.
Boudreaux’s subpoenas, requested at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting, included former Chief Thomas Glover, who made the decision to terminate Estrada; Dennis Lazard, the man Estrada punched; and District Attorney Don Landry, whose office presented his case to a grand jury. Boudreaux said he wanted to ensure all parties with knowledge were present at the hearing should they be needed.
The board is seeking an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office about the body and members’ subpoena authority.
Estrada’s appeal hearing has been moved to the board’s Jan. 11 meeting. The motion to quash the subpoenas and the motion to recuse Boudreaux will be taken up as separate items.