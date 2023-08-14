The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board rejected a motion from a former Lafayette police officer at its Wednesday meeting, putting to rest the officer’s effort to regain his position with the department after he was fired in April 2021.
Former Lafayette Police Department officer Alex Ritter was fired April 6, 2021 for excessive use of force and violating professional conduct standards after he repeatedly punched a handcuffed suspect while waiting outside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Ritter was arrested over the incident, but a grand jury declined charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery against him in May 2022.
The former officer had a termination appeal hearing before the fire and police board in April. After considering video surveillance and hearing testimony from Ritter, police training officers and others, the hearing was upended by reconsideration of Ritter’s employment timeline.
Attorneys for Ritter and Lafayette Consolidated Government at the time determined he would not have qualified for civil service protection and his appeal was moot.
Ritter’s attorney Allyson Melancon filed a motion in May asking the board to reconsider the dismissal of Ritter’s appeal and reassess whether he was a civil service protected employee at the time of this termination.
In the filing, Melancon argued that based on Ritter’s working test period beginning on April 2, 2020, he would have been a confirmed, regular employee just days prior to his April 2021 termination, if not beforehand. As a regular employee, he would have been protected under civil service rules and had the right of appeal, she said.
At Wednesday’s meeting the board voted 3-2 to reject Melancon’s motion to reconsider the issue, with board members Dwight Prudhomme, Wayne Prejean and Micky Broussard voting not to consider the motion and Christina Olivier and Ron Clark voting in favor of having a hearing on the motion.
Melancon said after the Wednesday meeting that the motion’s rejection was the final action in Ritter’s case. The former Lafayette Police Department officer now lives and works in North Carolina; he attended his April hearing from the state via Zoom.