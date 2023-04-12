After an over five-hour hearing Wednesday, attorneys arguing over the termination of former Lafayette Police Department officer Alex Ritter determined that Ritter, a rookie officer, was not yet protected under civil service rules, making his termination appeal moot.
Ritter was fired on April 6, 2021 for excessive use of force and violating professional conduct standards after he punched a handcuffed suspect in the head seven or eight times while waiting outside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for access to the booking room.
The incident happened Dec. 31, 2020.
During the appeal hearing, Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service board members watched more than an hour of body camera and jail surveillance video and took testimony from Ritter, two officers who worked in the training department at the time of Ritter’s offense, the internal affairs officer who conducted the investigation and Lafayette Consolidated Government Human Resources Director Rick Zeno.
After a 45-minute executive session, board members and board attorney Candice Hattan questioned the length of Ritter’s employment, a clarification that upended the course of the proceedings.
Ritter’s attorney Allyson Melancon and LCG attorney Michael Corry, in consultation with Zeno and a Lafayette Police recruiter, determined while Ritter was provisionally hired on Dec. 30, 2019, he was not formally made a recruit until Jan. 10, 2020, when his test scores were approved by the fire and police board.
Based on that timeline, the attorneys came to the conclusion Ritter wouldn’t have qualified for civil service protection. He had not been employed one year when his terminating offense happened, they said. Employees fall under civil service protection after one year.
The conclusion made the need for an appeal void.
Ritter is in North Carolina and attended the hearing via Zoom. During questioning by Corry, Ritter said that he and his family are planning to move to the state in the next couple months.
The former police officer initiated his appeal soon after his April 2021 termination, but his case was stalled while the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office considered charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery against him. A grand jury chose not to charge Ritter in May 2022.
Before the last-minute revelation, Melancon used her questioning to emphasize her client’s newness to the field and that he was alone while waiting an inordinate amount of time — 63 seconds — to gain access to LPCC’s booking room when the struggle between Ritter and the suspect occurred.
Two officers with training backgrounds — Sgt. Robbie White and Sgt. Thomas Marceaux — said that Ritter dealt the suspect an excessive number of strikes and they would have preferred he transitioned sooner to an alternate technique to subdue the other man.
Both also acknowledged that other techniques, like taking him to the ground, could have resulted in “more grievous” injury since the man was already handcuffed. They said they would have recommended Ritter for remedial training in defensive tactics after the incident.
Ritter acknowledged he could have handled the situation differently, like by requesting assistance booking the suspect into jail or calling for someone to unlock the jail door more quickly when he arrived at LPCC.
Melancon also challenged assertions that Ritter’s termination was made in good faith and for just cause.
While Zeno testified there was broad, if not unanimous, support for Ritter’s termination among the officials who attended his pre-disciplinary hearing, Melancon asserted that because the final decision to terminate rested with then-Chief Thomas Glover, and Glover was not present at Wednesday’s hearing, it couldn’t be confirmed what his intentions were.
Corry argued the case was cut and dried: Ritter was determined to have used an excessive amount of force and was fired after all procedural and investigative requirements were met. The standards of good faith and for just cause were present in his termination, and his firing should be upheld, he said.