Fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada was reinstated to the force by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday after repeated testimony from witnesses that he did not violate department policy when he struck a handcuffed offender in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Estrada was fired in February 2021 by then-Chief Thomas Glover for excessive use of force in a November 2020 arrest. Video surveillance from inside the jail showed Estrada push a handcuffed man, Dennis Lazard, against the wall and strike him in the abdomen to force him to sit after requests to sit were ignored.
Estrada’s appeal of his termination was stalled while the district attorney’s office reviewed the incident for possible criminal charges. A grand jury declined charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery in Estrada’s case in May.
Eight witnesses, including Estrada, testified about the jailhouse incident to the board.
Sgt. Ron Clark, the Lafayette Police Department’s new representative on the Fire and Police Civil Service Board, abstained from voting in the case because he was called as a witness. Clark was previously an internal affairs investigator and handled Estrada’s case.
Estrada testified that Lazard physically resisted and was combative toward Estrada and a second officer throughout his arrest.
He said while typing Lazard’s arrest affidavit, the man approached him after repeated requests for him to sit on a designated bench inside the jail booking room. Video showed the two men were alone in the room at the time.
At that point, Estrada said he wanted to prevent Lazard from becoming a threat and felt moving to physical force was necessary. He told the board he determined striking him in the abdomen to break his posture and force him to sit was the best approach.
Sgt. Tommy Marceaux and Sgt. Robbie White, who at the time were both in the department’s training division, were consulted in the internal affairs investigation to give insight into whether Estrada’s actions followed training protocol.
Both men testified that Estrada’s actions fell within the allowable range of use of force laid out in department policy and said his actions followed the defensive tactics taught through Monadnock Defensive Tactics System, a self-defense and tactics curriculum the department follows, they said.
Clark and Lafayette Consolidated Government Human Resources Director Rick Zeno testified that during debate following Estrada’s pre-disciplinary hearing, only Glover supported terminating Estrada over the incident.
At least six police department representatives, including Clark and Glover, and a few human resource staff members were present at the meeting, based on a list of attendees Clark read from a report.
Attorney Michael Corry, representing Lafayette Consolidated Government, did not argue for Estrada’s firing to be upheld.
The three voting board members — Wayne Prejean, board chair Micky Broussard and Christina Olivier — voted to reverse Estrada’s termination and reinstate him to his previous position. He’ll also be afforded back pay from the date of his termination.
“I appreciate that situations like this are sensitive, can be divisive for a community, particularly with our national examples of police brutality, as well as police officer safety concerns. It appears from the video that the defensive tactic used by Officer Estrada, while dramatic to watch, was what he was trained to do…” Olivier said.
The board is down to four members, the number required for a quorum to conduct business, after board member Kenneth Boudreaux resigned his position Monday after five months in the position. In his resignation letter, Boudreaux cited a work conflict; board members are not allowed to hold positions of public employment, state law says.
Board attorney Candice Hatton confirmed the conflict was over Boudreaux’s employment with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, a conflict that was not caught when he was nominated and confirmed to the board. Boudreaux discovered the issue himself, she said.
Boudreaux was nominated by University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, who will make a nomination to fill Boudreaux’s vacant seat.