The fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher and coach, who is facing a charge for attempted production of child pornography, will appear in federal court Monday.
Jacob de la Paz was fired last week and arrested Friday on the federal charge. He has been held without bond in St. Martin Parish since his arrest, according to a release from the Western District of Louisiana's Department of Justice.
The 33-year-old was fired and arrested after a video circulated on social media in which he appeared to be saying sexually suggestive things to someone he said he tutored.
After his initial appearance Monday, he will appear for a detention hearing later in the week when federal prosecutors will argue that de la Paz should be held without bond until a formal charging decision and possible presentment of the case to a federal grand jury, according to the release.
Before de la Paz worked in Louisiana, he forcibly resigned from teaching at a school in Arkansas after he was investigated for sending "inappropriate communications/grooming" a high school junior teacher at the school where he taught and coached, according to Arkansas State Board of Education documents.
de la Paz initially faced a five year suspension of his teaching license and a $500 fine but when he appealed that discipline, the appeal board instead levied a three-year probation period and a $250 fine.
STM Chancellor Rev. Michael J. Russo said in an email to parents after de la Paz's firing that the former teacher had been upfront about an "isolated and imprudent infraction in his past" and that de la Paz passed a background check.
Federal prosecutors will continue their investigation into de la Paz. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations at 337-262-6619.