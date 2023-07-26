A fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School assistant coach is facing two federal sex crime charges involving a minor.
Angel Cardona was arrested Monday and charged with enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted production of child pornography, according to court records. The criminal complaint alleges the incident happened on or about June 14 to July 16 in Lafayette.
The 35-year-old is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson. He is expected to appear before a federal judge in Lafayette next week.
Cardona's case is being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, according to a DOJ spokesperson. Anyone with relevant information should call 337-262-6619.
STM Principal Martin Cannon and Chancellor Fr. Michael Russo sent an email to students' families and faculty Monday afternoon telling stakeholders that federal agents informed the school that a teacher hired for the upcoming school year had been arrested. The arrest makes him ineligible for employment, the email said.
The teacher’s name and the charges were not shared in the email.
But an archival search of STM's website shows an educator named Angel Cardona, who was listed as a world languages instructor, is no longer listed on the school’s faculty and staff page.
STM school leaders said they were “not at liberty to discuss the details” but that all hiring protocols had been followed and all background checks were passed and returned “positive reviews by former school administrators and coaches.”
“Since this individual was hired after the last day of school, there was no academic instructional time with student," they wrote in the email. "Furthermore, all assistant coaching responsibilities over the summer were always under the direct observation and supervision of the STM coaching staff, with no complaints, concerns, or incidents reported."
Cardona appears to have been the head football coach at East Jefferson High School for just six games in fall 2022 before resigning "due to personal circumstances beyond his control."
He said at the time he "wasn't given much of an option" about his resignation but wanted to continue coaching football somewhere else. He remained at the school as a math teacher.
Cardona previously coached at T.H. Harris Middle School in Metairie. His other coaching experience came at Antilles High School, an Army base school in Fort Brandon, Puerto Rico.
This is the second time this year a St. Thomas More educator has been fired in relation to a federal criminal investigation.
In April, math teacher and coach Jacob de la Paz was fired after a video circulated online allegedly showing him request that a minor he was tutoring send him a sexual video.
Agent Parker Dippel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a May hearing that agents confirmed the existence of the video and interviewed the victim, who met de la Paz while he was working as a teacher and coach at North Vermilion High School.
The teen confirmed she sent the 33-year-old a sexual video, and a second video was discovered showing a man masturbating in what investigators said was a match for de la Paz’s bedroom after a search of his home.
De la Paz was indicted on a charge of attempted production of child pornography in May.
Last week the former educator’s attorney requested he be transported from St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he’s being held, for a psychological evaluation, but that request was later rescinded, according to court records.