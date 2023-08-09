A former Lafayette police officer’s termination appeal has been dismissed after a mix up about which action came first — his resignation or his termination.
In April, Lafayette Police Department officer Jacob Desormeaux was arrested on two counts of obscenity and placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation. The officer had been with the Lafayette Police Department for four and a half years at the time of his arrest.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said another officer filed a complaint with the department that two juveniles, both under the age of 17, had reported that Desormeaux showed them a sexual video while off-duty. She said the video was pornographic in nature.
A couple days before his scheduled pre-disciplinary hearing, Desormeaux’s attorney Allyson Melancon said Desormeaux emailed his resignation to the police department. His resignation was not processed before the hearing, at which Desormeaux was terminated. He did not attend the hearing, she said.
Melancon said she filed a termination appeal with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on behalf of her client in May, and later filed a motion to dismiss the appeal request after it was determined his resignation occurred before the termination, making the need for an appeal unnecessary.
Green confirmed Desormeaux resigned from the police department on April 25.
Desormeaux has since been charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile by the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The bill of information, filed on July 13, states that both victims were 14 years old, and the alleged crime happened on or about April 9.
The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 2 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle, according to court records. Desormeaux is represented by defense attorney Kevin Stockstill.
Indecent behavior includes committing “lewd or lascivious acts” either upon or in the presence of a juvenile when the offender is two or more years older than the juvenile, with the “intention of arousing or gratifying the sexual desires of either person,” according to Desormeaux’s bill of information.