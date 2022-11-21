Opelousas attorney and former Louisiana Senator Elbert Lee Guillory was arrested over the weekend for OWI following a crash, KATC-TV reported.
Louisiana State Police confirmed to KATC that Guillory was arrested following a minor crash in Opelousas. Guillory did not immediately respond to the TV station's request for comment.
After the crash, Guillory exchanged information with the other driver and left, police say. That prevented a hit-and-run charge.
But a call went out on the vehicle, and Guillory was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.
Guillory was fingerprinted and issued a summons for first-offense OWI, failure to yield at a stop sign and no proof of insurance. State Police said he refused to submit to a breath test, which under Louisiana law triggers a one-year suspension of a driver's license.
The Opelousas native represented District 24 in the Louisiana State Senate from 2009 until 2016. Prior to that, he served as a state representative for District 40 from 2006 to 2009.