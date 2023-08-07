A fundraiser and meal train have been launched for a Lafayette Police Department officer injured in the Saturday shooting on South General Marshall Street that also left several other people injured and a toddler dead.
Online support efforts have been launched for Hali Bradford, who community members identified as one of the two officers injured while responding to calls of a fight in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday.
Bradford and another officer were shot while making contact with the parties suspected of the disturbance. A third responding officer shot the suspect; the man is in police custody but has not yet been booked into jail because he remains hospitalized, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Two children, a brother and sister, and a woman were also struck by gunfire during the shooting. The children, Kaisyn Cyprian and 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian, were identified by family members in online posts as the child victims. Kaci died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Father Francis Fontenot, a chaplain for the Lafayette Police Department, has shared social media updates on Bradford’s condition. He shared she underwent two surgeries for her injuries and as of Monday morning, Bradford’s birthday, she was able to be removed from a ventilator, was speaking and was aware it was her birthday, he said.
A friend of Bradford’s has created a GoFundMe to help the officer’s family defray costs associated with her injury and recovery.
“I’m making this fund for a great friend of mine Hali Bradford who was severely injured in the line of duty protecting our community as a police officer. Hali is such a strong and amazing woman. She is always full of life and is a bright light in this world,” fundraiser creator Dylan Boudreaux wrote.
The Lafayette Police Department said in a late Sunday statement that the other officer injured in the Saturday shooting was released from the hospital and continues to recover at home.
Lafayette-based nonprofit Back the Blue Acadiana has organized a meal train to support Bradford and her family.
The organization is asking for people to sign up to prepare or purchase lunches and dinners for eight adults through mid-August. Drop-off is 11:30 a.m. to noon for lunches and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for dinners. Meals can be brought to the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters at 900 E. University Avenue, after which the department will deliver the food to Bradford’s family, the fundraiser page said.
Back the Blue Acadiana organized a similar meal train program in August 2022 for Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas, who was struck and dragged by a vehicle while attempting to stop a reckless driver on Jefferson Street.
The nonprofit is also collecting donations for both injured officers and their families through their website.