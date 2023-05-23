A 10-year-old girl and a Sunset woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 182 at the exit ramp of Interstate 49.
Investigators determined Kelly Hollis, 35, of Carencro, was driving northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup and failed to yield at the stop sign at the interstate exit. She pulled onto U.S. 182 and entered the path of a westbound 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by 43-year-old Brittany Schroeder of Sunset, and the two vehicles collided, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Hollis was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Jaslynn Jones, 10, of Carencro, was the front seat passenger in Hollis’ pickup and suffered fatal injuries despite wearing a seat belt. Schroeder was also wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.